Megan Fox Recalls Getting 'Belligerent' at 2009 Golden Globes -- and How She Got In 'Trouble' for It

Getty

The Globes are known for being boozy, something Fox learned the hard way.

Attending the Golden Globe Awards should be a memorable event -- but for Megan Fox, her first trip to one of Hollywood's biggest parties sticks out for all the wrong reasons.

In a video with Who What Wear, in which she takes a look back at some of her early fashions on the red carpet, Fox opened up about why her attendance at the 2009 ceremony didn't exactly goes as planned.

"Some stories: I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," she began. "At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moet champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that. Now I don't drink and this is why."

"I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," she added.

"I think I got in a lot of trouble for what I said on the red carpet at that event," she continued. "I don't know why but I know that I did. You can look that up."

Well, we did.

While speaking with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, she referred to herself as a transphobic slur while comparing herself to Alan Alda, said she was "horrified" and "scared" to be on the carpet, complimented Salma Hayek's "boobs" and explained why she was flying solo instead of attending with Brian Austin Green.

"Brian doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man. He has an ego," she said. "I think he's probably working on music. I don’t think he cares."

Looking back at the night now, the thing that might horrify her the most is how she styled her hair that evening.