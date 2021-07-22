Chrissy Teigen Sobs While Reading Letters From Supportive Fans

Instagram

"I'm going to read them all, OK? And I love you guys."

Chrissy Teigen is feeling love and support from her fans.

On Wednesday, the cookbook author shared videos to her Instagram Story, in which she became emotional while showing the notes and cards she received from fans, including condolence letters they sent following the tragic loss of Teigen and her husband John Legend's third child last year.

While Teigen, 35, didn't show her face in the clips, from her voice alone, she definitely appeared to have been moved by the outpouring of support from her fans.

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up," she said in a video, clearly choked up as she showed the piles of fan mail on the counter. "And now we got everything. You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know we got all of them."

"I'm going to read them all, OK? And I love you guys. Love you, love you."

The model also posted two photos showing more of the letters, cards and gifts she received, including a pic of a baby outfit.

Teigen went on to share another video showing a letter from a fan, who wrote that they were going to "light a candle" for Jack.

"I got this, OK?" she said in the video. "I got it and I love you."

Back in September, Teigen and Legend, 42, lost their third child -- who they had named Jack -- after Teigen suffered a placenta abruption.

The couple, who also share daughter Luna, 5, and son, Miles, 3, opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Teigen. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

In February, Teigen honored Jack on what would have been his due date. The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing the stack of bracelets on her wrist, including three bracelets bearing the names of her children, with Jack's in the center of the photo.

"Today was your due date. We loved you forever," she wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Teigen's emotional videos on Wednesday came nearly a week after she shared a post in which she discussed being a part of a "cancel club" in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal.

"[I] don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s---- in real life," she wrote in an Instagram post last week, above.

"I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer," she added. "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay."'

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot."

Earlier this week, TMZ spoke with Teigen while she was out in Los Angeles and asked her how long she thinks she'll be in the "cancel club."

"I don't know. Could be forever," she said with a laugh. "I have no idea."