Teen Takes Seagull to the Face at 75MPH in Shocking Slingshot Video

Twitter

This was one fowl encounter.

A New Jersey teen got a face full of seagull during a high-flying amusement park ride on July 13.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, Kiley Holman, 13, is strapped into the Slingshot at Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Park alongside her friend Georgia Reed, who was celebrating her birthday, according to Fox29 News.

Seconds after the besties are launched into the air at 75 MPH, a seagull decides to plant itself on Kiley, who screams, grabs the bird and tosses it off to the side.

"It was going the opposite way and then it came back at me," the fearless youngster told the outlet. "I knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me. I didn't know what to do so I wait for it to spin over. I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick."

In an interview with Action News, Kiley added, "It felt really light, and it only left like the tiniest scratch."

The seagull appeared unscathed as well.

Kiley's mother, who was waiting on the ground, said she didn't realize the meet-cute was happening between her daughter and the seagull until the SlingShot came to a complete stop.