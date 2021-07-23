Britney Spears Britney Spears Is Inspired by J.Lo, Ready to Hang Out with Cher in Joyful New Post

Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Britney dances to "Pumped Up Kicks" in her new kicks and says, "This is me with hope ... love ... and intention."

Britney Spears is offering a whole new perspective in more ways than one. Her latest dancing video on Instagram appears to be a different angle than what we usually get, with a crisper picture and even a grandfather clock in the background.

The tone of her caption is different, too, almost frantically joyful as she celebrates the purchase of some new "Pumped Up Kicks" by dancing to the song and showing off her new tennis shoes.

It's not just the new shows, but in a way what they represent for Britney. This is her slowly regaining autonomy in her life. She talks in the caption about her dreams for the future, hanging out with other industry icons and even driving herself -- something she's often spoken about as a true indication of her freedom and independence as it's been many years.

"So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ????" she asked her fans in the caption of her clip. "Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people."

In her case, it appears those some people might include her assistant and their "HUMBLING APPROACH," as Britney put it, to convince her not to buy new shoes. Britney was lamenting that she had no tennis shoes, as she'd worn hers out with three hours of dancing every day and a recent order had arrived too big for her.

"I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!!!!," she wrote. "My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don't you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days. I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever 👟👠 !!!!"

She then emphasized her point in buying the shoes, adding that she's just "not gonna settle."

The pop star went on to note that while she's starting to feel like she's "just getting here," it's so much more than that. "It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America !!!!" she wrote.

Alternately, after talking about how she had just cleaned her "REAL living room" with a grandfather clock (seen behind her in the video), she contemplated another way to keep her dreams alive without leaving home.

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream," she wrote. "She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her."

Britney also gave a shout-out to another pop diva, adding that she's "thinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!!"

She concluded her myriad thoughts by noting, "Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house 😂😉😉 !!!!!"

Britney had previously mentioned her desire to drive herself as recently as last month's blistering testimony that brought her conservatorship to the forefront of the media again, and added fuel to the #FreeBritney fire as the pop star officially joined in the cries.