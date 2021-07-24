Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make It Instagram Official For Her Birthday

Getty

J.Lo shared a set of sizzling bikini snaps, including one where she locks lips with the actor.

Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

After weeks of keeping their rekindled romance low-key, the gorgeous couple let the world know they are back on and stronger than ever.

Taking to her social media account on Saturday, the actress shared a set of sizzling bikini snaps, with one pic showing Bennifer 2.0 locking lips.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She captured the steamy album, "5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba #birthdaymorning."

Affleck and Lopez previously dated from 2002 - 2004, after meeting on the set of "Gigli." They even got engaged, before calling it off. Shortly after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, she and Affleck started being spotted together all over Los Angeles -- even hanging out together with Lopez's kids and house hunting.

J.Lo was actually asked about their relationship earlier this week during an awkward moment on "TODAY" -- but dodged the question with ease.

"You look happy, I have known you for years," said Hoda. "I am happy," Jen replied, "I'm always happy when you see me Hoda."

"You look happier. I have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier. She looks happier.' Are we happier?" asked Hoda, as Miranda mimed eating popcorn awaiting her response.

After taking a beat to figure out her response, J.Lo simply side-stepped the question entirely. Through laughter, Hoda replied, "It's me you're talking to, you know that." Making it clear Hoda could get the scoop off-camera, Jen added, "You can call me. You have my number!"