Kate Beckinsale Says She Hasn't Seen Her Daughter in 2 Years Due to Pandemic

Getty

"Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

Kate Beckinsale revealed she hasn't been able to see her daughter Lily Mo Sheen for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her guest appearance on Friday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the "Jolt" star, 47, said she would finally have a chance to reunite with the 22-year-old actress, whom she shares with Michael Sheen, while staying in New York City.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything," Kate explained. "Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

"Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other," she said, before joking how Lily looks 8 instead of 22.

"She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old,'" Kate added with a laugh.

The "Underworld" vet then dished on how Lily's decision to follow in her parents footsteps is paying off.

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter," Kate said. "She's off and running. It's quite scary. I said, 'Be a doctor,' and then this happened."

Back in January, Kate celebrated Lily's 22nd with a sweet black and white throwback snap of the pair to her Instagram.

"Well 22 you sly dog. Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented. Lucky lucky me (even after that volcanic poo you did in Tootsies shortly before this photo was taken ) 💕."