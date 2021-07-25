Ryan Dorsey Writes to Naya Rivera About Son Josey One Year After She Was Laid to Rest

Instagram

"He misses you but knows he’ll see you again," Ryan writes.

Ryan Dorsey is celebrating the memory of Naya Rivera by sharing the story of their son, Josey, on the one year anniversary of her being laid to rest.

Josey was with the "Glee" alum when she died tragically by drowning in the lake where they were swimming together. It is believed her last act was to put Josey from the water back onto the boat where he would later be found.

In the heartbreakingly sweet post published to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon, Ryan shared an image of Josey with a smile and giving a thumbs up, a gesture deep with meaning for Naya and Josey's relationship.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alongside that image are two smaller images of son and mother together in earlier years. "Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it," Ryan captioned the image. "The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all."

He continued to speak to his late ex-wife about how Josey has been doing this past year, telling her, "Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."

He assures Naya that Josey is "doing okay," telling her that "he's such a strong resillient kid."

But also, Ryan says that Josey "misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…"

Ryan admitted to his own struggles, as well, telling Naya that he thinks July will always be a struggle for him, as it was the month he lost her, writing that it's "still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything."

He said that he knows time will give him the strength, as well as Josey himself, as he'll want to share stories and memories of her "with with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey."

Ryan offered some explanation of the "thumbs up" gesture in the picture, admitting that some might think it doesn't make much sense to share that image in a post celebrating the anniversary of her being laid to rest, but it has meaning for them.

"I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet," Ryan explained. Admitting that it was perhaps a bit "silly and doesn't make sense ... but so is this whole thing. So there’s that…"

He then reiterated for his late ex-wife that Josey is doing okay with the "thumbs up" emoji. "he’s being raised right, and he’s got a lot of family and people around him that love him, and you," he wrote.

Ryan concluded his heartfelt message with words for anyone else struggling through loss as he and Josey are. "For everyone out there that’s gone through similar events of loss…you know there’s not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you."