Diane Sawyer Wants a Date with Ted Lasso After Name Drop

It's safe to say that Diane Sawyer is a fan of "Ted Lasso."

During the Season 2 premiere episode of the Apple TV+ comedy, which debuted on Friday, the broadcast journalist was named dropped by the show's titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis.

At one point during the episode, Ted walks into his boss Rebecca's office.

"What do you say to a cocktail, Coach Lasso?" Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted, who replies, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: yes, please."

Sawyer, 75, took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the shout-out.

"Dear @TedLasso - I'm in. Your move," she wrote alongside a clip of the scene.

The "Ted Lasso" Twitter account joined in on the fun and replied to Sawyer. While it's unclear who runs the account, the hilarious response was definitely something Ted would say.

"Oh my… you've got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala," the account tweeted. "Any chance you like biscuits?"

Sawyer has yet to reply.

"Ted Lasso" received a whopping 20 Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis.

The 45-year-old actor previously took home the SAG Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his performance in the series.

"Ted Lasso" has won several awards, including a 2021 Peabody Award for "offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness," per Entertainment Weekly.

The comedy series, which Sudeikis also co-developed and executive produces, follows the story of an American college-level football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), who is hired to manage an English Premier League football team.