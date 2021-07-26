Man Stoned to Death at Texas Party After Shooting Three: Police

Fox4

update 7/26/2021 8:58 AM

Forth Worth Police Department released a statement, confirming the suspect was chased out of the party and "struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick."

"On July 26 officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive. Officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries.

"Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and three suspects were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment."

Authorities said a small gathering was taking place in the backyard of a residence "when one of the attendees became upset and left the gathering."

"The attendee returned with another person, went to the backyard, and became involved in a verbal altercation with multiple people. The attendee shot at least one person, causing a non-life threatening injury."

According to investigators, the other attendees of the party then gave chase to the shooter. The shooter turned and fired at other people; a group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started "throwing them" at the shooter.

"At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. The shooter continued to shoot at the group, striking at least two additional victims.

"A victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and was pronounced dead at the scene."

A handgun believed to be the one used by the shooter was recovered by crime scene personnel.

"Homicide detectives are continuing to interview all involved attendees," the statement read. "The positive identification, cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for the deceased; the identities of the injured will not be released at this time."

original story 7/26/2021 8:08 AM

"The crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman."

A man has been stoned to death in Texas after shooting a number of people at a party, according to reports.

Police in Fort Worth responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 AM Monday morning, where they found a number of people wounded, and two men dead.

Two of the adult victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, and were transported to hospital, one in critical condition, one with non life-threatening injuries.

According to local reports the victims, who all knew each other, were at a party together when a fight broke out.

One man pulled out a gun and shot three people, killing one; The crowd then began pelting the shooter with stones from the garden, killing him, per the reports.

"On July 26, 2021 at 00:51 hours, West officers were dispatched to 5620 Shiloh Drive responding to a shooting call," Forth Worth PD confirmed to TooFab.

"An altercation occurred during a party at this location resulting in two subjects deceased, one victim in critical condition, and two victims' injuries were non-life threatening. Homicide detectives were notified."

Police told Fox "the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman."

A female guest at the party also suffered minor injuries during the melee.

The entire block was closed off as police gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Investigators say an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death of the suspected shooter, but it is believed he was stoned to death.