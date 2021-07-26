Netflix Developing Live Action Pokemon Series

Everett Collection

Gotta binge 'em all!

Netflix is reportedly developing a live action Pokemon series.

After 24 years, seven series, 24 seasons, 1,156 episodes, eight TV specials and four spin-offs of the animated series, the beloved Japanese franchise is finally getting the live action TV treatment.

According to Variety, the show will be in the same vein as the 2019 movie "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu", starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith — which almost tripled its $150million budget with a worldwide box office gross of $430million.

The show is in very early development and plot details are scant; but publication sources say "Lucifer" co-showrunner and Executive Producer has been tapped to write and EP.

Netflix is the current home of the past and ongoing animated Pokemon series, following the exploits of Ash Ketchum and his beloved Pikachu.

It will be the streame'rs latest push into live-action adaptations of popular video games such as "Far Cry" and "Splinter Cell", and anime hits like "Cowboy Bebop" and "One Piece".

The Pokemon franchise, created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995 and which now includes dozens of video games, the trading card game, comics, books, the TV and movie series, and countless toys, is worth more than $100 billion.