North Dakota Man Tries to Sever Girlfriend's Head With Yo-yo: Police

Bismarck Police Department

A North Dakota man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to decapitate his girlfriend with a yo-yo.

On Tuesday morning Derek Dillman, 32, asked Michelle Kihlstrom for a ride to the police station to hand himself in on outstanding warrants related to driving on a suspended license and fleeing from police from the previous year; she agreed.

But according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, Dillman changed his mind en route; he began kicking the dash and windshield and started making threatening comments, telling her twice: "I am going to f**king kill you."

As they got nearer the police station, Kihlstrom said he became even more agitated, making her fear for her life, and causing her to run red lights in order to get to the station as fast as she could.

"Michelle stated after she ran the red light, Derek wrapped a Yoyo string around Michelle's neck and cinched the string in an attempt to kill her as she was turning into the parking lot at the police department."

After getting safely inside, she told officers her boyfriend of two years had modified the yo-yo string to be used as a garotte as "he believes the string can slice off a human head."

Luckily for her, the string broke and she was able to flee into the safety of the police building. Officers observed an injury around her entire neck "consistent with a string or wire."

Dillman was then observed on police security camera fleeing the parking lot in the car — which he was still suspended from driving.

Around 2:30 that day, another officer spotted Dillman riding a mini bike and attempted to pull him over, activating his lights and ordering him to stop.

The officer said Dillman acknowledged the commands, but replied "I have to get to the Capital," before attempting to flee. He was eventually caught and arrested at the North Dakota State Capital grounds. When he was, he insisted to police his name was actually Josiah Dire.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing an adult victim, fleeing a police officer from a felony offense, and attempting to provide false information to law enforcement, as well as yet another citation for driving with a suspended license.