Tana Mongeau Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for Inserting Herself Into Tristan Thompson Drama

It only took a month to say she's sorry.

Tana Mongeau made headlines for a shady tweet about Tristan Thompson back in June -- and, this morning, finally apologized for it. Well, part of it.

Last month, the social media star tweeted about her recent birthday party, claiming Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend and father to daughter True attended in a message also mentioning the couple's child.

"All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees," wrote Tana. "like babe where's true."

Kicking off her new "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast by cashing in on the Kardashian drama with an episode titled "Beefing with the Kardashians" on Monday, July 26. The influencer dove into her feud with Khloe about 46-minutes into the podcast.

"I don't think I did anything that wrong," said Mongeau, getting pushback from her cohosts, who said it wasn't cool to bring True into the situation.

"To be fair, I will apologize for that," she said, referring to the True mention. "I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father's Day. The things that I saw him do ... I was just saying, 'What are you doing at this party? It's Father's Day.' I was just curious, it was just a question."

"In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself," Tana continued, "and Khloé, I would like to take the time on this 'Cancelled' podcast to apologize to you. I think you're an amazing, powerful, strong woman who's been through a lot."

She concluded, "Khloe, I'm sorry. Tristan, I'm sorry."

At the time of Mongeau's original post, Khloe reacted by liking a post criticizing the social media star.