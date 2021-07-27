Linda Blair Reacts to New Exorcist Trilogy -- Says She Has Not Been Asked Back!

Everett Collection

While Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil in the films, Blair is still waiting for an offer to return.

When "The Exorcist" returns to the big screen with a brand new trilogy starting in 2023, it will do so without Regan MacNeil.

On Monday, it was announced Universal shelled out more than $400 million for three new films set in the "Exorcist" universe -- with Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn returning to the franchise for the first time since the 1977 original as Chris MacNeil. Joining her will be Leslie Odom Jr., who will track down Chris' help after his own daughter is possessed.

David Gordon Green, who recently rebooted the "Halloween" series for Universal, will direct the films -- with the first one hitting theaters, before the second and third presumably drop on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.

As Burstyn's return made headlines this week, many were also wondering why another big name was MIA from the news break: Linda Blair. Blair rose to fame as Burstyn's daughter, the possessed Regan MacNeil, in the original movie and its poorly-received sequel. In a tweet on her Twitter page and a followup statement to the New York Post, Blair said she has not been approached to return -- though she did have a conversation with the filmmakers about the trilogy.

"To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role," she tweeted Monday. "I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

She told the Post the filmmakers were "polite enough to call" her, saying they spoke about "how amazing Ellen Burstyn is and that was as far as the conversation went."

"I have no idea what the project is about and I have not been engaged in a conversation of participation. It was just letting me know they were going to do the film," she said. "Do I think they'll reach back around and realize, 'Oops'? I have no idea, kiddo. I'm kind of not venturing down the road thinking about it."

She added she believes the filmmakers are "about to be surprised" when they see fans ask about Blair's involvement. "I don't think they saw coming what the fans are doing right now — and I don't blame the fans," she added. "To many fans, it's about Regan's survival and what she went through."

Blair said a "different dialogue" could be had if they decide to bring Regan back into the fold -- but added, "I don't think they're going to."