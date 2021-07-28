Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200,000 Per Month in Child and Spousal Support

Getty

The order came from an LA County judge and determined the "Miss Independent" singer would also pay an additional $1.25 million in attorney's fees and additional costs.

The latest ruling to come out of a Los Angeles County court came with a hefty price tag for Kelly Clarkson amid her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Media reports, including People, have speculated that Blackstock was seeking close to $450,000 per month in child support, so this latest order has at least knocked that number by more than half.

Instead, a judge has ordered that Clarkson will pay out $45,601 per month for child support for six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander. Clarkson has primary custody of their children, per a ruling from a Los Angeles County judge in November 2020.

Per the order, Blackstock will also receive $150,000 per month for spousal support, per The Blast. This puts his annual revenue from Clarkson at approximately $2.4 million. Clarkson is also expected to pay his attorney's fees and additional costs totaling $1.25 million.

As noted by People, Clarkson had requested earlier this month that a judge go ahead and sign off on the divorce, even as custody and financial support were still being ironed out. Her reasoning was that both she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Part of moving on for Clarkson includes the continuing success of her daytime talk show, which has already been renewed through 2023.

A critical and ratings darling for NBCUniversal, Clarkson was given a huge vote of confidence when it was announced she would take over "Ellen's" timeslot after DeGeneres wraps her series next year.

She's also busy with that whole music career -- she said she's been writing a lot of music to get through the challenges of the past year both personally and globally -- as well as being a Coach on NBC's "The Voice."