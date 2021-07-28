Mila Kunis Hates That She Denied Ashton Kutcher His Chance To Go To Space

Getty

Looking back now, she called the decision "so selfish."

Sounds like Mila Kunis really regrets costing husband Ashton Kutcher his trip to space.

The actor recently revealed he scored a ticket on the second Virgin Galactic flight -- but sold it back to the company after Kunis convinced him it wasn't "a smart family decision" after the two became parents to daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.

Speaking with PEOPLE this week, Kunis confirmed his account, explaining he got the ticket right around the time they first got together. At the time, she thought, "That's fun, have fun" -- but her perspective shifted over time.

"Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space.' And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have ... This is not what you do. You are a father,'" she told the publication. "I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"

She said that Kutcher, "being the sweet man that he is," decided to appease her by unloading his ticket to ride. "I know I hate it," she said looking back, admitting that denying him his chance to go to space "was so selfish of me."

"But I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of," she said. "I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."

It doesn't seem like Kutcher believes it's "too late," however, telling Cheddar News that "at some point, I will be going to space."