Sinqua Walls on Preparing to Take His Shirt Off for Resort to Love, Talks Favorite Wedding Songs with Jay Pharoah (Exclusive)

TooFab/Netflix

Actors Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls play brothers in the new romantic comedy "Resort to Love" and their taste in music appears to be just as related.

The hilarious Netflix film tells the story of aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) reluctantly signing up for a gig singing at a resort getaway where she discovers she'll have to perform at her ex fiancé Jason's (Jay) wedding. Meanwhile, Jason's older sibling, Caleb (Sinqua), takes a liking to Erica, which causes all sorts of hijinks on the luxurious island of Mauritius.

One of the more side-splitting scenes shows Erica sabotaging which wedding song the engaged couple will choose for their ceremony, so TooFab decided to pick Jay and Sinqua's minds about the ditty they would use IRL to serenade a betrothed partner.

"Wow, I don't even know," began a stumped Jay, before coming up with an answer. "You know what's a great song though -- John Legend's 'All of Me.' That's a great song because at that moment, you're giving them, 'Baby, this is me. You're taking me for my flaws. You're taking me for my, for my good, the bad. It's just everything that is me. You accepted me for it. And I'm doing the same for you.' So 'All of Me' would probably be the perfect wedding song to sing."

Sinqua reached a little further into his mental musical rolodex, as he responded, "I'm going to take it back and I'm gonna throw it into one to where Jay Pharoah hails from -- I'm gonna go with Dru Hill's 'Beauty.'"

"That's amazing," chimed in Jay. "I'm mad I didn't say that."

While they may not have agreed on what music to choose for a nuptial, the actors did see eye to eye on giving their all in preparing for their "Resort to Love" roles.

For Jay, a veteran stand up and former "Saturday Night Live" player, the process was more emotional, as he often teared up for his performance.

"It's just all about putting yourself in the space. What they do say about comedians -- is some comedians are the best dramatic actors. You got examples like Robin Williams, you have Eddie Murphy, you have Jim Carrey. There's a certain pain that we have to have to be a comedian and to be able to translate a human emotion on stage. So, it was really just going to that place, just being able to being able to live In it."

"And then those conversations with the ladies that I was having (in the film), I've definitely had those conversations with other women in my life. So it was just taking that and living in those and bouncing off with my partner in the scene."

Meanwhile, Sinqua had a totally different way of getting into his heartthrob character, who happened to take his shirt off quite a bit in the film.

"You have to put more intensity to the work that you do to make sure that the muscles pop and the abs glisten, so that was definitely in my mind," he said with a laugh. "The character work is always the same. You play the characters with attention to their truth, their circumstances."

When Jay jumped in by saying "And a lot of baby oil!" Sinqua quipped, "You get the baby oil, you get the cocoa butter, you make sure that the chest is shaved and you make sure that you only eat boiled eggs, spinach and chicken breasts."

Another great moment in the movie finds Jason and Caleb celebrating at the bachelor party with a $6000 bottle of whiskey, which prompted TooFab to inquire if the stars had ever imbibed in such an extravagant drink.

"Maybe?" Sinqua said, as both he and Jay cracked up. "I think I was already too into the night to know."

Jay said, "Look, I'm be honest with you. I don't know if I've had a $6,000 bottle of whiskey, but I've definitely had a $6,500 bottle of a Grey Goose in France. They charged me way too much, but it was literally the size of Kevin Hart. So it was worth it. I couldn't drink it all, but everybody got drunk that night in the club."