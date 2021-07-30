Mark-Paul Gosselaar Compares 'Saved by the Bell' Kisses: Tiffani Thiessen Vs Leah Remini

Getty

Zack Morris said he had "undeniable chemistry" with one of the stars.

During a recent episode of his "Zack to the Future" podcast, the actor dished on the lip locking while he welcomed his guest Leah, who played Zack Morris' love interest, Stacey Carosi, when the Bayside bunch took summer jobs at Malibu Sands Beach Resort during 1991's season 3.

"There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I that we have seen, and you'll see it in this episode as well," Mark-Paul told Leah in reference to the last outing of her six-episode stint.

"Those are real kisses," he added.

The former "Mixed-ish" star then compared their on-screen love affair to the one he had with Tiffani, who played Zack's main squeeze, Kelly Kapowski, for most of the series. The pair would eventually marry in a 1994 special.

"Tiffani and I never had a kiss like we have -- on these six episodes," Mark-Paul explained to Leah. "But there is not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that had a chemistry that you and I had."

"And, to top it off… the audience is really into us," he continued. "They really, really loved seeing Zack and Stacey together. Now, you wouldn't think that, right? You always thought, 'Oh, it'd be Zack and Kelly.'"

Although Mark-Paul insisted he and Leah never had anything going on "in real life," he said, "it definitely seems like there's something there" in the episodes.

"And we liked each other," Leah chimed in. "We got along, we laughed, we had a good time. I don’t know if you remember that, but there was never any weirdness between us."