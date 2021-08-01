Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively and Himself as They Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of First Date

Getty

The couple first met on the set of the ill-fated "Green Lantern" film in 2011 before getting married a year later.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated ten years together on Saturday night by hitting up their favorite restaurant, o ya in Boston. They each shared the moment with their fans via Instagram, though with different tones.

Perhaps as expected, it was Ryan who took a more light-hearted approach to the festivities, first joking that Blake was enjoying dinner at their "favorite restaurant" with her "4th favorite person" on his Instagram Stories.

Of course, he could also see this as a flat-out statement of truth. After all, the couple have three beautiful young daughters. He could do worse than to line up right behind them in his wife's affection.

But his little joke wasn't what caused him to have to repost the same picture, with a correction. It turns out he missed something very important. We'll forgive him that maybe the limited screen dimensions caused an unexpected crop -- one he likely didn't even notice -- but he definitely got corrected.

Sharing the same picture with slightly different dimensions, Ryan captioned it, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Hilariously, he put his apology text over his own face, so it's still not an acceptable picture in its entirety of the happy couple. But it is a great shot of the earrings!

Thankfully, Blake made up for her husband's shortcomings with some pictures of her own shared to her IG Stories. She also opted for sincerity, writing alongside an image of Ryan outside the restaurant, "If it weren't for this place, we wouldn't be together."

She then shared a full shot of the happy couple together, showing off not only her incredible earrings, but their casual style and -- as she noted importantly -- their "much more comfortable shoes" than the first time they hit up o ya.

The couple first met on the set of the ill-fated 2011 film "Green Lantern." Expected to set up a long-lasting superhero film franchise, it instead caused Warner Bros. to shy away from the character for years. The only long-lasting thing to come out of the whole thing is this relationship.