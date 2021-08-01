Twitter Compares Fred Durst's New Look to Everything from Undercover Boss to Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video

Instagram

Durst debuted the new look on Instagram last week before taking it to the stage for Limp Bizkit's Lollapalooza set.

When Fred Durst debuted his startling new look via Instagram this past week, fans were left with more questions than answers. First, he'd purged every prior image from his IG so it was the only image there.

The handlebar mustache, shaggy-haired look was a vast departure from his usual laid-back, backwards ballcap look he'd been rocking since the '90s.

And fans were given no explanation as to what he was doing. Was this real life? Was it a wig? For a role? An elaborate joke?

Well, if it's a joke, he carried that joke with him to Lollapalooza, taking to the stage with his band, Limp Bizkit, to perform the band's signature sound straight ouf of another era, with the 50-year-old frontman looking like someone's stepdad.

While the hour-long set was well-received, with Durst giving vaccinated fans a shout-out -- "That’s very cool, very considerate, very thoughtful of you," he told them -- social media could not get over what they were seeing.

Even fans in attendance weren't quite sure what this spectacle was before them, with whispered questions murmuring among those who may not have seen his reveal earlier in the week asking if that was a wig on his head, per Billboard.

When you randomly turn on the Lollapalooza stream Fred Durst is dancing with the ASL interpreter pic.twitter.com/GlaVfBN3Z7 — Hard of Hearing Hype Man (@datkobrand) August 1, 2021 @datkobrand

While he still had some of that Bizkit edge, the outlet mostly described Durst as a kinder, friendlier version of himself. He was still playful on stage, rocking some air guitar, smacking his own bottom and even getting into what could only be described as dad dancing.

But mostly it was that handlebar mustache and that thick head of gray hair that had fans scratching their heads. Aging rockers is nothing new, but they usually keep a bit of that rocker edge in their look -- at the very least, when they're on stage. Durst looked ready to walk off stage and straight into his local pharmacy.

Fans spent the night on Saturday trying to figure out who he reminded them more of, coming up with answers as varied as a grizzled police detective, a badly-disguised "Undercover Boss" or even someone who walked right off the set of Beastie Boys' iconic "Sabotage" video.

They might have been enjoying Durst's new look even more than they were the music.

Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him. pic.twitter.com/8mUG2AsaP8 — Jeremy (@jhoman29) August 1, 2021 @jhoman29

Fred Durst looks like he is on Undercover Boss pic.twitter.com/5bHwmqxVcm — Brock and Roll (@Bubblezdapirate) August 1, 2021 @Bubblezdapirate

I love that Fred Durst just looks like he lives in the Beastie Boys “Sabotage” music video. pic.twitter.com/BR0kkZEmRe — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) August 1, 2021 @BigRadMachine

All of us seeing fred durst from limp bizkit at lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/ysTRY931iB — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) August 1, 2021 @Pizza__Dad

Surviving a pandemic to see old man Fred Durst do it all for the nookie.



What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/aGgpZMMqqs — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) August 1, 2021 @HeelWillMahoney

2021 fred durst belongs in the louvre pic.twitter.com/V6XpLgftWo — steve6 (@Eve6) August 1, 2021 @Eve6

Fred Durst looks like the next star of Liberty Mutual's commercials https://t.co/swor9uClWC — The Sabermetric Skeptic (@SABRSkeptic) August 1, 2021 @SABRSkeptic

Why does fred durst look like 70s tom delonge now? (I'll be honest I always assumed this was tom but I can't actually remember what this is from so sue me) pic.twitter.com/QXXQbM7U6N — Pokemon Tehlirian (@belligerantifa) August 1, 2021 @belligerantifa

Fred Durst looks like starred in a 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts as a hooker with a heart of gold. #limpbizkit #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/41nqbpKxPK — Busholio (@Busholio) August 1, 2021 @Busholio

Fred Durst out here looking like Tucker Carlson's geriatric Red Neck cousin.🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Iy4QargXPk — 🌹GirlHasNoName🎗️ (@XXHasNoName) August 1, 2021 @XXHasNoName

Old Fred Durst looks like a undercover Johnny Knoxville character — drew kimmerle (@DrewKimmerle) August 1, 2021 @DrewKimmerle

“Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs

So I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst

And hear 'em argue over whose knees hurt worst” pic.twitter.com/AjmREbUhy4 — StayAtHomeBrad (@brad_stay) August 1, 2021 @brad_stay

Wait, this is Fred Durst? I thought Bill Murray got some massive work done and then stole Mike Myers' "Goldmember" wig https://t.co/dqDGBa4mso — Kim R (@Kaydee815) August 1, 2021 @Kaydee815