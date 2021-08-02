Billie Eilish Says She's 'Obviously Not Happy With My Body' But Asks 'Who Is?'

Getty

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive"

Billie Eilish is once again getting real about the destructive impact social media has on body image.

The musician recently spoke to The Guardian about her new album "Happier Than Ever" and got very candid about self-image.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," the 19-year-old said. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God.' That makes me feel really bad."

"And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life … I'm obviously not happy with my body," she continued before acknowledging a bigger truth about our culture: "but who is?"

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive," Eilish added. "It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

She then went on to talk about seeing images from her performances.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," she explained. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything -- they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like, I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two."

"Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate," Eilish said.