What Cesar Millan Thinks of Chrissy Teigen Quickly Replacing Her Beloved Late Dog (Exclusive)

Some thought she might have moved on too soon.

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the death of her beloved old dog — and celebrating the arrival of her new one.

On July 15, the star revealed on Instagram the awful news that Pippa, her French bulldog of more than a decade, had passed. But less than two weeks later, she shared the joyous news of a new family member: an adorable basset hound named Pearl (in honor of Pippa's favorite accessory).

While some worried she might have moved on too swiftly, Cesar Millan insists there is no one rule.

"It depends... everybody moves in their own space," he said while strolling down Sunset Blvd in LA on Wednesday. "Sometimes when the pain is too strong, we try to heal it with a new one. But sometimes you are ready to give the wisdom that the other one gives you to a new one."

The Dog Whisperer is one who believes a new dog coming into your life should be given some space; but he understands it is not the same for everyone.

"A lot of people, they don't even want to have a (another) dog, because it's too painful," he said. "It's true: death is painful, birth is painful, life is painful. But everybody moves at their own speed."

He said it was a genuine concern that a new dog could be affected by the owner's grief.

"The best thing to do if you are feeling sad, is to not practice sadness around the kids, around the dogs," he said. "Because they're going to absorb it. But when you are happy, and you come back to happiness -- be with the kids, and be with the dogs."

So is it okay to keep your old dog accessories for you new dog? Should you get a new water bowl, leash, toys, etc, or is it okay to use hand me downs?

"I grew up in Mexico -- we had a lot of hand-me-downs," Cesar laughed. "There's nothing bad."

"It depends on how you honor things: If you're going to feel sad about the water bowl, then don't have it. Because the dog is going to actually reject it. If the leash is gonna make you sad -- don't have that leash."

"We are the only species that has memories from the past," he continued. "So if it's going to affect you, and it's gonna take away your calm, confident, love and joy energy -- don't do it. If it's going to make you tense, it's gonna make you feel sad, its gonna make you not feel fully loved and fully joy -- just don't do it."

"Because who you are in the animal world, is energy. That dog doesn't know that's Chrissy."

He said smudging the home (burning sage) was a good idea — not so much to get rid of the scent of the late dog, but to cleanse the energy.

"It's healthy, energy-wise," he said. "The dog is gonna sense something, so if you want to clean and clear the environment, not so much for the smell, but for the energy, that's better. Because the smell with the good energy, is good. The smell with the bad energy, is bad."

"But don't forget the family," he added. "Because it's not just that one person that is sad, then it's the whole family is sad... It's just energy."