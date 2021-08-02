The Weeknd Says He's 'Sober Lite'

Getty

Is this the new "California Sober"?

The Weeknd is taking it easy when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

In a recent interview with GQ the artist said he has a preferred term when it comes to his current status with substances: "I like sober lite."

What that means exactly is some alcohol and weed are involved but it doesn't sound like much else. When asked if he still drinks he said, "I do. Occasionally. I'm not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there."

But when it comes to something stronger than marijuana or the occasional drink he said, "No. Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it."

"And I've spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don't need it. Because for a lot of people, it's hard to shake it. But I knew I didn't want it."

He also admitted that longterm drug use just isn't sustainable, saying he "eventually" wants a family and acknowledged, "I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children."