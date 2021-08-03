John Corbett And Bo Derek Secretly Married In 2020

Getty

The "Sex and the City" star showed off his ring and explains why they finally said "I do" after nearly 20 years together.

Congratulations are in order for John Corbett and Bo Derek -- they secretly married in 2020!

Corbett, 60, revealed the exciting news while appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Talk."

"It's funny, I talked to ['Talk' co-host Jerry O'Connell] the other day for two hours," he said. "Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!"

Corbett -- who has been in a relationship with Derek, 64, since 2002 -- showed off his ring, putting it up to the camera.

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity," he told O'Connell. "So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

The "Sex and the City" star then opened up about their decision to tie the knot.

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he said. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

🚨Breaking News!🚨

John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC 💍 pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021 @TheTalkCBS

Last year, Derek explained why she and Corbett hadn't gotten married yet.

"I think when you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it's meaningful," she told Fox News in April 2020. "But for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."

At the time, the actress also gushed over her longtime beau (and now-husband), saying there was "just an attraction, a comfort" when the two first met.