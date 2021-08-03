Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Daughter 'Possessed' After Drink Was Spiked

Facebook

It was the 18-year-old's first night out at a club.

A mother has shared a terrifying video of her 18-year-old daughter "possessed" after her drink was spiked at a nightclub.

UK teen Millie Taplin was enjoying her very first night out at a nightclub with friends since turning the legal drinking age, when she accepted a drink from a man — and ended up in a horrifying state.

The footage posted from the hospital shows the teenager slowly writhing on the bed, completely incoherent, unable to respond, her jaw locked, her fingers gnarled into claws.

"As disturbing as it is, if that saves one girl, just one, then it's worth sharing," her mother Claire wrote. "Nothing can prepare you to see that."

"It's just absolutely horrendous. She looked possessed," she told The Mirror. "I was numb. I was looking at her and thought, 'What the hell have they given her', because I've never seen anything like it in my life."

"I got there at 1:30 AM, the video shows what I was greeted with. I was just blown away," she added. "She was completely frozen, her hands were like claws."

Millie, who has since recovered, recalled she was in Moo Moo nightclub in Southend-on-Sea, and had only had a couple of drinks, when a man she had been talking to offered her another.

"I had a couple of sips, not a lot because it was a strong drink and I don't like strong drinks!" she told Your Southend.

"I went back out to the smoking area with my friends and went back in about 10 minutes later. That's when I started to feel a bit sick. I started to feel really hot so I told my friends I need to go outside get some fresh air."

Within ten minutes, she started losing the ability to walk or even talk.

"I was sick in the alleyway opposite and that's when I couldn't see properly, I couldn't feel my hands. I knew that I wasn't right, I was trying to speak and was stuttering and mumbling. My friends then phoned my sister and I had to be carried to the car and taken to A&E."

Millie said she was fully aware of everything that was going on — but couldn't respond to it.

"In my head I was there but in my body I wasn't. I've never felt like that," she said. "The doctors were really supportive and trying to calm me down. I was in such a state when I arrived. I was so scared."

"I don't ever want to go through that again. It was horrible."

Her mother said doctors told her it appeared two separate drugs had been used: "One to paralyze and one to knock her out."

Claire said she had shared the post not to blame or attack the nightclub — who had been very helpful — but to raise awareness.

"This is what being spiked looks like please be careful when out, my daughter was lucky she had good friends that acted accordingly," she wrote. "Share this post make people aware x"

A spokesperson for the club told the outlet: "We urge all customers to be present when their drink is ordered and that they do not leave it unattended."

"The alleged drink spiked appears to have been accepted from a person known to the lady affected and whilst it was not reported to us at the time, we are assisting the police who are dealing with the matter."