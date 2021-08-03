Passenger Accused of Groping Attendants Duct Taped to Seat Aboard Miami Flight

Alfredo Rivera/Miami-Dade County Corrections

Cellphone footage shows him punching another flight attendant.

A belligerent passenger aboard a Miami flight had to be duct taped to his seat after groping two flight attendants and punching a third, according to police.

Cellphone footage from the Frontier Airlines flight captured the moment 22-year-old Maxwell Berry screamed for help as staff taped him into seat 28D following his violent outbursts.

The incident occurred on Saturday shortly after the plane departed from Miami; according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, Berry ordered two alcoholic drinks and after downing them ordered a third, and as he did "brushed his empty cup against [the flight attendant's] backside inappropriately".

Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia. @MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021 @MWrightWPLG

When she told him, "don't touch me," the report says he began complaining about his gum and placed it in a napkin, before spilling his drink all over his shirt. He went to the bathroom, and emerged shirtless.

After being asked by the attendant to put a shirt on, and even being helped to get a new one from his carry on, he proceeded to walk around the plane for 15 minutes, before groping two staff members, per the report.

"He came from behind and put his arm around both of them and groped their breasts again,” the arrest report read.

Cellphone footage taken by the passenger behind him shows Berry screaming profanities, before throwing a punch at one of the male attendants.

"He started to get aggressive, and basically attack the male flight attendants," the witness Alfredo Rivera told the outlet.

He said Berry finally started to calm down just as the flight was coming in to land — where Miami-Dade police officers were waiting for him. He was arrested and charged with three counts of battery.

According to Frontier, all flight attendants involved must now be removed from flying duty while an investigation takes place.

"During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant," it said in a statement.