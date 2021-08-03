Three Hospitalized After Iceberg Hits Titanic

Getty

Not again...

Three people have been injured after an iceberg struck the Titanic... again.

The incident happened at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which boasts an enormous replica of the doomed ship — and its icy nemesis.

"Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge," owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries."

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends."

It is not known what caused the collapse; the museum was temporarily closed, but reopened "for ticketed passengers" on Monday.

The impressive museum, which bills itself as the "world's largest Titanic museum attraction," boasts $4.5million worth of artifacts, as well as a $1million exact replica of the ship's famous Grand Staircase.

Visitors can shovel coal in the boiler room, experience what 28-degree water really feels like, learn how to send an SOS distress signal, jump into a lifeboat, and even try to walk on the sloping deck replicating the ship as she descended.