Selena Gomez Lashes Out at The Good Fight Over Kidney Transplant Joke, Thanks Fans for Support

Gomez had previously come after Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" revival for treading the same ground -- those scenes have subsequently been deleted after an apology.

It was almost a meta-commentary on the last time it happened, but nevertheless neither Selena Gomez nor her fans were here for "The Good Fight" using her kidney transplant as the basis of a joke -- even if that's exactly the context that was used on the show.

Was "The Good Fight" directly referencing the social media backlash experienced by Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" revival for including a joke about Gomez' transplant in its freshmen season?

Gomez and her fans spoke out then, too, leading to an apology from Peacock and the relevant scenes being removed from the program. Peacock and NBCUniversal also promised to make a donation to Gomez’s charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.

On 'Bell," it was a straightforward joke about the transplant, with characters joking about who the donor might be. On "The Good Fight," the characters were actually sitting around brainstorming the state of comedy today amid cancel culture.

While trying to come up with jokes for Wayne Brady's television executive character, Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) lamented that you pretty much "need a permission slip to tell a joke" these days. He then started musing about off-limits topics.

It was here that they started rattling off a series of problematic topics, among them "Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant."

"Do you think we could get canceled for even joking about getting canceled?" asks Marissa (Sarah Steele) in the scene. Asked and answered!

After Selenator outrage erupted Monday across social media, Gomez herself chimed in via Twitter and her IG Stories on Tuesday.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," she wrote. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

She then thanked her fans for having her back once again on this topic, before sharing a link to where people can sign up to be an organ donor.

Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa back in 2017. She shared the health update with her fans on Instagram with a picture of her and Raisa holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

In support of her, Selenators got "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ" trending on Twitter Tuesday. You can see some of their reactions below.

