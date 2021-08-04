Brody Jenner Shares His Concerns About Kaitlynn's Baby Daddy After Pregnancy Reveal

MTV

After admitting he was "hurt" she kept him out of the loop, Brody told Kaitlynn he only wanted to make sure she was "with the right person."

The Season 2 finale of "The Hills: New Beginnings" proved just how far Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have come since the show returned in 2019.

When it debuted two years ago, the two had already separated in real life and Season 1 documented the beginning of the end of their relationship. Throughout the second season, viewers have seen them date new people and, in Kaitlynn's case, get pregnant. Last week, Kaitlynn finally told her ex she was expecting, but we were left with a cliffhanger regarding Brody's reaction.

"Unfortunately, I've kind of heard through the grapevine," Jenner said at the top of the hour, with Kaitlynn insisting that isn't what she wanted to happen.

"Listen, how well do you know this guy?" he then asked of her boyfriend and father to her baby-to-be Kristopher Brock. "We spent 6 years together and I think that me being one of the last people to find out, that's what hurt me most."

Carter said she really wanted to have a private conversation with him about the news and just couldn't find the right time. He pushed back, saying they've hung out just to two of them and the dogs at his house. He also at least acknowledged that "it's not my business."

"It is your business, it was important for me to tell you about it," Carter insisted. "That was, from the very beginning, that was a priority to me." She also said it was an intense conversation to prepare for and one she was "a little anxious" about having, even with her own parents.

"You always told me how you want to be a mother, that's your dream in life. I know for a fact you will be the best mother ever," Brody finally told her -- before adding, "I just want to make sure you're with the right person."

He opened up a bit more about his concerns in a confessional, where he said, "It's just a little soon, but I don't know." He added, "What's done is done. I just hope that she's making the right decision. Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don't think she's making the right choice, I'll definitely let her know that."

After the one-on-one, Jenner had a conversation with Audrina Patridge about how the talk with Kaitlynn went. He reiterated that he knows Carter will be "an incredible mother," but felt "left out" she waited so long to tell him about the pregnancy. He then added, "My main concern was him, who is he, I never met him. I thought it was soon. I trust her judgment, I trust she knows what she's doing."

Carter, meanwhile, followed up her Brody talk by telling Kristopher it felt like "a big weight" had been lifted off her shoulders. "I appreciate Brody's concern, but there was 6 years of my life I was waiting when I was waiting with Brody to have kids," she added in a confessional, "That's what I know I want and that's what Kris wants as well."

With that out of the way, Brock was "really excited" to finally meet Jenner in person.

Near the end of the hour, all three of their paths crossed as a Wild West-themed night out, where Brody offered up his congratulations immediately. Jenner said he'd heard "a lot of very nice things" about Kristopher, before they had some awkward -- but cordial -- banter.

"He seems friendly, he seems nice," Brody said in a confessional. "I don't know anything about him. I think it's a little quick that she's pregnant already ... that was quick. You never know."

"I think that given some time and hanging out in different circumstances, things will only improve from here," added Carter. "They're not punching each other in the face."