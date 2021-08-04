TikTok Star Timbo The Redneck, 18, Killed Pulling Donuts in Front Yard

Instagram

"He won't be making any more videos. No more videos at all."

TikTok star Timbo the Redneck has been killed pulling a stunt in his truck, his family have revealed.

The 18-year-old, who boasted more than 200k followers, was pulling donuts in a front yard when he was thrown out the window, and the truck rolled on top of him.

His devastated mother confirmed the sad news on her son's TikTok and Instagram pages.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Hey I'm Tesse, Timbo the Redneck's mother," she said. "He won't be making any more videos. No more videos at all."

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it," she continued. "And I wanna thank everybody, for all the fans that he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans, everybody that supported him, it meant a lot to him.”

"Sometimes he wouldn't listen to me, he was like 'I gotta do this TikTok'.... My heart is just so broken," she said breaking down into tears as she revealed she was trying to come up with money for the funeral via GoFundMe.

The teen, whose real name was Timothy Isaiah Hall, frequently posted videos with his beloved GMC pickup "Big Booty Judy" — with some of the videos being flagged by TikTok: "The action in this video could result in serious injury."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Timbo's brother-in-law Tony also confirmed the news in a YouTube video, explaining what had happened.

"I don't even know how to really do this video, because we made so many videos together... I don't even know how to start this," he said.

"He passed away this Saturday in a truck crash with his girlfriend Kori, out in the front yard of his friend JD's house."

"He was doing donuts in the front yard in JD's house ... truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window, and the truck landed on top of him. His whole body, that truck landed on top of him. And... he's passed away."

Timbo's distraught brother-in-law said he had loved making TikTok videos, and his fans didn't know how much they meant to him.