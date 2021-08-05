Amazing Thread of A-Listers in Miami Vice 'Before They Were Famous'

Twitter was stunned to discover how many famous friends Sonny and Rico had.

Everyone knows Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas played James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs... but did you know just how many famous celebs they were up against?

Twitter certainly didn't as "Miami Vice" trended high on Tuesday night, after one user posted an amazing thread of A-Listers on the show "before they were famous."

Who could forget when 20-year-old Julia Roberts played art gallery manager/drug dealer's assistant with a penchant for bad boys, Polly Wheeler? Or when a 22-year-old Ben Stiller starred as small-time con Fast Eddie Felcher, in what was his third ever acting gig?

A lot of people it seems.

And it wasn't just actors either — many famous musicians got in on the act(ing) too! Check out the terrific list below for appearances by Phil Collins, Willie Nelson, Frank Zappa, Leonard Cohen and even James Brown!

