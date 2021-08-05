Brandi Glanville Gives Update After Saying She Could Lose Limb Over Spider Bite

Instagram

The former "Real Housewife of Beverly Hills" star was hospitalized after her hand swelled up due to an "infected bite of some kind (not human)."

Brandi Glanville is on the mend after being hospitalized for what doctors believe was an infected spider bite on her hand.

"Swelling is starting to go down 🙏🙏🙏," the former "Real Housewife of Beverly Hills" star tweeted late Wednesday night, hours after she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote, "Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!"

"We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite💗," she added. "More tests to run🙏🙏🙏."

Swelling is starting to go down 🙏🙏🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 5, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

The mother of two first alerted fans to the injury with a tweet on Tuesday, where she revealed her swollen hand alongside the caption, "I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."

She did, however, find time to have the hand looked at, as she posted a secondary snap of the swelling with the caption, "My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!"

Back in December, Brandi had another health scare, as she revealed she suffered 2nd degree burns to her face from an "accident with a psoriasis light."

My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/pDWrxE4PWY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor pic.twitter.com/i0jKrRDk6o — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

"I am still healing & really didn't want to share these photos," she wrote alongside graphic pics of her injured face.

"It was an accident obviously," she continued. "My doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."

She went on to tell her followers that she's "OK" but "still swollen." She added, "And having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes three days the light was so painful."