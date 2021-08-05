Cecily Strong Admits She's 'Still Thinking' About Returning to Saturday Night Live For Season 47

Getty

Season 47 of "Saturday Night Live" is set to premiere this fall, but several of the show's cast members have yet to confirm whether or not they'll be returning, including Cecily Strong.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Strong -- who has been on "SNL" since 2012 -- shared that she's still unsure if she'll sign on for what would be her 10th season on the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series.

"I'm still thinking," said Strong, 37. "Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I'm just hanging around, dead weight. Then there would be moments that felt so good."

"There's things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things," she added. "If I'm there, great -- if I'm not there, great. I just want it to feel like the right thing."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "SNL" normally negotiates contracts with cast members during the summer. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels told The New York Times that he and Strong "have been talking."

"My hope is she'll come back," he said. "What I said to her, and what I believe, is that I don't think she's done yet."

Back in May, Strong, McKinnon, Bryant, Davidson and Thompson sparked speculation they may be leaving the show on the Season 46 finale. During the cold open, the ladies visibly teared up as they talked about the year and their season.

Thompson, the show's longest-running cast member, has previously shared that he has no plans to leave the comedy sketch series. Davidson, meanwhile, said on THR's Comedy Actor Roundtable in late May that he was "ready to hang up the jersey." However, in an interview with Gold Derby in June, Davidson said, "Everything's kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling."