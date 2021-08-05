Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Captivate Fans with Adele Cover

Instagram

"Burn it down, Coco!!!"

Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco Arquette, or more lovingly known as "Coconut" took to Instagram to share another musical performance.

With the "Friends" star on piano and her daughter lending her powerful pipes, this time the duo gave fans a beautiful rendition of Adele's "Chasing Pavements". As a charming mother daughter past time they have also shared covers of Taylor Swift's "Cardigan", Hamilton's "Burn", Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs'' and Demi Lovato's vocal powerhouse "Anyone" with Joel Taylor accompanying on acoustic guitar.

It's obvious musical talent runs in the family, but Courteney's pride for her daughter may run even deeper! The mom was completely engaged in her daughter’s performance, constantly offering sweet smiles and looks of encouragement as 17-year-old Coco belted her sweet voice to Adele.

Courteney captioned her post, "I love my Coconut's voice".

The duo has also built a fan base of both Courteney's celebrity friends and Instagram followers.

Comments were filled with outpouring support for the young singer. Tan France was in awe as he commented, "Wow. Wow. Wow" and another fan wrote, "The way you look at her is so awesome!"

Host of Love Island USA, Arielle Vandenburg, confessed "I'll never get over how good she is! She's my favorite singer!" and fans agreed!