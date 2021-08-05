Jameela Jamil Saw Addison Rae's He's All That Trailer, Says It Looks 'F---ing Terrible'

Netflix/Getty

There's no such thing as bad press ... right?

Jameela Jamil has never been shy about expressing exactly how she feels about all sorts of issues, including important ones like body positivity, equality and representation. But she also brings that candor to movie trailer criticism.

After Netflix dropped the first trailer for TikTok star Addison Rae's debut acting performance in the gender-swapped remake "He's All That," Jamil quickly weighed in with her feelings on what she'd just seen.

Probably our favorite part about her sharing her critique, which she did via Twitter alongside the trailer itself, was her use of the word "objectively." By definition that word means that what is being presented is without personal feeling, opinions, bias, anything.

So when Jamil says that the movie looks "objectively f------ terrible," she's not just saying that she doesn't like the trailer. She is saying that the film looks terrible as a statement of fact, as if that's just the statistical truth of the situation.

She then threw in a little jab at the general moviegoing public by saying the film looks "objectively" awful, "Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it’s going to be number 1."

When one fan said they wouldn't be tuning into the film, Jamil disagreed. "You’ll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait," she replied. "We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."

Another fan told Jamil that she wasn't all that great in her own acting debut, when she first started on "The Good Place." The actress was quick to agree with this sentiment, writing, "[100 percent] fair. I had never acted before and had no idea what I was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."

With that, another fan said that as this was also Rae's first acting gig and Jamil had done no better in hers, Jamil should maybe lay off her. But Jamil quickly pointed out, "I didn’t say anything about Addison. The film looks bad. Xx"

Speaking subjectively, the film doesn't look particularly great, based on this first-look trailer. And Rae's performance comes across as stilted and awkward, though perhaps she got a lot of bad edits ... all bad edits.

Jamil was also a supporting player in an ensemble cast that included comedy vets like Danson and Kristen Bell who could carry the show. Rae is up front and center as the de facto lead of this whole thing, alongside Tanner Buchanan, who showed the most life of everyone we saw ... subjectively speaking, that is.

Jamil only has to wait until August 27 to see if "He's All That" rises to number one on Netflix like she's predicting. It looks like she might even help it get there, perhaps succumbing to that "hate watching peer pressure" she spoke of herself.

In response to a fan who agreed with her about the trailer, but also said they intended to "hate-watch it" because "there’s too much nostalgia wrapped up in it," Jamil responded, "Me too."

Maybe the release of Addison Rae's gender-swapped remake will be the best thing that's happened to "She's All That" in years, as it might inspire people to go back and remember why they fell in love with the 1999 original in the first place.