Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Separate -- And Their Split Statement Is a Must-Read

The announcement comes just shy of their eighth wedding anniversary.

Kate Bosworth and husband of nearly eight years Michael Polish are separating.

The two announced the news in a lengthy joint statement on Thursday, just shy of their eighth wedding anniversary. Bosworth, 38, and Polish, 50, started dating in 2011, before tying the knot in August 2013. The duo share no children, though Bosworth was stepmother to Polish's adult daughter from a previous relationship.

Reflecting on their time together and evolution of their relationship on social media, Bosworth first recalled the early stages of their love story.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal," she captioned a black and white photo of them kissing. "Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago."

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown," Bosworth continued. "What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth."

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," she wrote. "Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

She wrote that she knows the "4am calls are coming" and that "songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do" going forward, adding that the two are still even planning a new movie together and are "excited to share our latest collaboration."

"We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution," she concluded. "What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down."