Miley Cyrus Offers to Educate -- Not Cancel -- DaBaby After Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments

Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby amid the controversy surrounding the rapper over the anti-gay comments he made at a music festival last month.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a post on Instagram, in which she sent a message to DaBaby, offering to educate him about the LGBTQ+ community.

"@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!" Miley wrote in the post's caption. "For more info @greaterthanaids is a great resource! 🌈💕 @happyhippiefdn."

The "Midnight Sky" singer brought up cancel culture in her post, stressing that "division" won't help "progress."

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," Miley wrote. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate and anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture... but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection."

"It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds," she added. "There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!"

DaBaby came under fire last month when he went on a homophobic rant during his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. According to TMZ, while on stage, the "Babysitter" rapper told the crowd to put their cell phone lights up, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks" and "Fellas, if you didn't suck a n---a d--k in the parking lot."

Several music festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineup in the wake of his comments, including Lollapalooza, UK's Parklife festival and The Governors Ball. The clothing company Boohoo, which DaBaby had a collaboration with, said it will no longer be working with him, per TMZ.

In addition, many celebrities have spoken out against the rapper. One of the stars is singer Dua Lipa, who said she was "surprised and horrified" by DaBaby's comments. DaBaby is featured on the hit remix of Dua's song, "Levitating," which is being pulled from radio stations following DaBaby's remarks, according to Billboard.

Amid the controversy, DaBaby -- whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk -- has apologized three times.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he shared in a statement, above, which he posted on Monday. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."