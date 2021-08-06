Chilling Moment California Cop Keels Over and Almost Dies After Finding Fentanyl

"Hey dude — too close. You can't get that close to it."

Body cam footage captured the shocking moment a California Sheriff's Deputy almost dropped dead after coming in contact with fentanyl.

Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos Sheriff's Department was processing an arrest on July 3 and was searching the trunk of a car when he was exposed to the deadly opioid.

Were it not for the quick thinking of his Field Training Officer Corporal Scott, who immediately administered Naloxone, "Deputy Faiivae would not be alive today," the department said.

The video shows the two deputies, on their first radio call of the day, searching the car, when Faiivae found a white substance he suspected was drugs.

"It could be cocaine or fentalnyl," Scott can be heard telling him, before informing him a few moments later: "It tested positive for fentanyl. That stuff is no joke, it is super dangerous."

Recalling the incident, Scott said he told him "Hey dude — too close. You can't get that close to it."

But the warning comes too late: just seconds later, Faiivae takes a couple of steps back, freezes up — and collapses backward.

"I ran over to him, and I grabbed him... and he was ODing."

Immediately radioing for help, Scott runs to his patrol car and grabs the Naloxone, administering it in each nostril, while Faiivae stares at the sky, his eyes glazed over, completely unresponsive.

"Just breathe buddy, breathe, breathe," Scott tells him, ripping open his shirt and pulling off his bulletproof vest.

Struggling to inhale, Faiivae can be heard telling him "I'm sorry... I'm sorry."

"Don't be sorry, there's nothing to be sorry about," Crane assures him. "I got you okay, I'm not going to let you die. I'm not gonna let you die. I got you."

As the firefighters arrive and he is loaded onto the gurney, Scott said his partner's eyes rolled back in his head, and he started to OD again. "He was ODing the whole way to the hospital."

Recalling what could of happened afterwards, Faiive said: 'I remember just not feeling great, and then I fell back. I don't remember anything after that."

"It was in an instant, as though my lungs just locked up, I couldn't breathe. I was trying to gasp for breath but I couldn't breathe at all."

"I don't think people realize the severity of just how deadly it is."

Crane added: "It's an invisible killer. He would've died in that parking lot if he was alone."

The video was posted by San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore as a warning of the dangers of the drug, which he said was 50 times more potent than heroin.

"Fentanyl deaths in California have increased by 46 per cent in just the last year," he said. "Being exposed to just a few small grains of fentanyl could have deadly consequences."