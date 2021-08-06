Cobie Smulders to Star as Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story Following Betty Gilpin Exit

Getty

The "How I Met Your Mother" star joins the A-list cast, which includes Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson and more.

As reported by Variety on Thursday, the actress will play Ann Coulter in the third season of the FX anthology series. Smulders, 39, will replace Betty Gilpin in the role after the "GLOW" star exited the project because of scheduling issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, FX dropped the first trailer for "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which is the third season of the Emmy-winning limited series. The teaser, titled "Gift," showed the first footage of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

Per FX, the 10-episode limited series will focus on "the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century," with the story being told "through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape."

According to the network, "Impeachment" "shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions."

"Impeachment: American Crime Story," which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President," is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Sarah Burgess, Brad Falchuk, Sarah Paulson, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. In addition to executive producing, Burgess is also writing the season, while Uppendahl is directing. Meanwhile, Lewinsky, Feldstein, Jemima Khan and Henrietta Conrad serve as producers.