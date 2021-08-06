Comedian Tony Baker's Son and 2 Others Killed in Fiery Street Racing Crash

Getty

The three victims were ejected from their vehicle after a car smashed into it while drag racing.

Tony Baker's son and two others were killed in a tragic three-vehicle car accident on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to police reports.

The comedian and "Whiplash" actor's 21-year-old son, Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, along with Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, were declared dead at the scene after being ejected from a Volkswagen when a Kia crashed into it, resulting in a fiery wreck. The Kia was allegedly street racing a Mercedes, which also crashed.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Kia and MercedesBenz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing," Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said in a statment. "The Volkswagen was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive, when the traffic collision occurred."

The occupants of both the Kia and Mercedes survived. One of the cars was "partially broken in half," per police.

"In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally," Brimway told ABC7. "Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."

"We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous," he added in his original statement. "We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis."

In an interview with NBC7, Baker said, "It feels like it's not real. We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation."

A vigil was held with family and friends at the scene of the crash on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to send condolences and words of support to Baker.

"If you’ve ever belly laughed at an animal voiceover video, it's probably thanks to Tony Baker," one wrote. "There's a report that his son died in a tragic car accident last night. Tony kept a lot of people laughing last year when we needed it most. My prayers are for him and his son."

Another shared, "Please send some prayers up for comedian Tony Baker. I can't even imagine what he’s feeling right now."