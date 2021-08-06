Jake Gyllenhaal Latest to Admit He Finds 'Bathing to be Less Necessary'

Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, as well as Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, also recently made headlines for their families' bathing habits ... or lack thereof.

Is there something in the water?

Jake Gyllenhaal started trending on Friday after a new interview with Vanity Fair, in which he reveals he's not exactly a regular bather. The revelation comes on the heels of similar comments from couples Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, as well as Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, about their children -- leaving many asking, what's going on here?!

When asked whether there was "anything revelatory" about his "shower ritual," Gyllenhaal -- who is promoting his new campaign for Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance -- offered up this hygiene anecdote:

"I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

It didn't take long for the memes to start:

Whatever he's doing, it can't be that bad though -- since his "Sunday in the Park with George" costar Analeigh Ashford recently told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that he "always smells good," like "very nice hand cream and shampoo, good ones, high quality, probably organic."

Dax Shepard opened up about his family's lax stance on bathing last month, telling "Armchair Expert" guests Ashton and Mila that he'd been trying to convince his co-host Monica Padman she doesn't need to scrub her entire body with soap each day.

Instead, he subscribes to the notion that one need only focus on "soles and holes." It's a common belief held by many that overbathing can reduce the body's natural oils and prove ultimately detrimental to overall health.

Mila agreed with the sentiment, saying she'd always taken a more lax approach to showering because she grew up largely without hot water, so it's not like it was a lovely and relaxing experience for her.

As for Ashton, he said that he pretty much only washes his "armpits and crotch" on the daily and that is literally it. Now that their kids Wyatt and Dimitri (six and four, respectively) are growing up, they do get bathed, but still not anywhere close to daily. "If you can see dirt on them," says Ashton, "Clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Shepard and Bell shared a bit more during an appearance on "The View" shortly after -- with Bell admitting they often "forget" to bathe their daughters.

"We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed as, like, the routine," Shepard explained. But that was when the kids were younger and had to be put to bed. As they got older, things shifted. They share six-year-old Delta and eight-year-old Lincoln.

"Somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'" he continued.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink," she explained. "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

"There's a red flag. Because honestly, it's just bacteria," she added. "And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.'"