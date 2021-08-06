Lindsie Chrisley 'Shocked' By Estranged Father Todd Chrisley's Comments About Her Divorce

Getty

Lindsie says her dad has "blocked" her on social media, but was still taken aback he commented on "something so personal."

The family feud between Lindsie Chrisley and dad Todd Chrisley is far from over.

After Lindsie announced her divorce from Will Campbell in July, her father took to social media and sent a message to his estranged daughter on Instagram -- a post that really took Lindsie by surprise.

On the latest episode of her "Coffee Convos" podcast with "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry, Lindsie read a prepared statement reacting to her dad's words and revealed she was "shocked" he put them online instead of reaching out to her directly.

"This has been something I have written out, erased, modified different times as I have gone through and processed my feelings over the past 7 days," she began. "As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that."

"We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder," she continued. "And along with processing, sharing something that is so personal with the world, it was brought to my attention that there was a post made by my dad on Instagram. I am blocked, so there is no way for me to see that."

"I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we have talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she went on. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers and even though we are not in contact with each other, we do have each other's personal phone numbers and our attorneys are in contact with each other."

She added that she has reached out privately and feels "certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks."

The day after Lindsie announced her divorce, Todd took to Instagram to post a message to "You know who you are." Though he never mentioned Lindsie by name, many assumed the post was about her.

"I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child," he wrote. "There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries to harm you or your reputation."

"I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you," he added. "I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I'm sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"

On the family's "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, he also added: "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests."

"I do not wish a divorce on any family, certainly not after going through one and watching what it did to Lindsie and Kyle. I certainly was not hoping to see that pattern repeated," he continued. "Will Campbell has always been a good provider to my daughter and to my grandson. He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge, which is very limited."

Lindsie and Will's relationship is part of the reason she and her dad are on such shaky ground, after the couple's elopement in 2012 sent shockwaves through the family. She quit the show in 2017 and was later accused of being the whistleblower in Todd's tax evasion investigation, claims she denied. Lindsie later accused her father and brother of blackmailing her over an alleged sex tape, which they denied.

"While one door closes, another opens. ⁣It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," Lindsie announced on July 27, 2021.

"We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together," her statement continued. "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."