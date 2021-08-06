Meghan McCain Says Goodbye to The View, Apologizes to EP for 'Making His Blood Pressure Rise'

ABC

"It's been, honestly, the best of times in all ways, on and off the show."

And just like that, Meghan McCain will no longer be sharing her POV every morning on "The View."

On Friday, she made her final appearance on the talk show after four years as one of its conservative panelists, a panelist who often butted heads with her more liberal cohosts -- specifically Joy Behar.

The latter half of the pre-taped episode was devoted to her sendoff, marked with special appearances from mom Cindy McCain and House Speaker Paul Ryan, for whom McCain has been a cheerleader.

.@cindymccain reflects on her daughter @MeghanMcCain's time on @TheView, telling us that Sen. John McCain would be "so proud" of their daughter.



"I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do."

"I am so proud of Meghan and what I look forward to in many ways is to be able to see more of her and see more of my granddaughter, Liberty," Cindy said as she reflected on her daughter's time on the show. "She's done such a wonderful job, I love her independence, her dad would be so proud of her and I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do. I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now, it's important."

After Cindy then said a bit about how the late John McCain was a strong supporter of Meghan taking the gig in the first place, Meghan thanked her mom and joked, "I didn't die! I’m just leaving the show. I feel like I died and this is my memorial."

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: "Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible."



"This has been a really wild ride."

Addressing the audience and her cohosts at the end of the hour, Meghan thanked them all "for the privilege and honor it has been the past four years to work on this show."

"It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life," she continued. "You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. And, honestly, the audience giving me four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective."

"This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been, honestly, the best of times in all ways, on and off the show," she added. "And it's been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer, Brian [Teta], can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years, as much as I probably have."

All her cohosts got a big laugh out of that last comment, while Teta himself took to Twitter to react. "Congrats to @MeghanMcCain for an incredible 4 years on @TheView! Not wrong about my blood pressure. We'll be cheering you on in your next adventure!"

The episode ended with McCain telling everyone, "Have a great day and take a little time to continue enjoying 'The View'" -- as a laughing Joy waved and added, "Okay, bye!"

McCain announced she was exiting the show back in July. Her decision came a little more than nine months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech.

"I am just gonna rip the bandaid off, I am here to tell all of you -- my beautiful cohosts and viewers at home -- that this is going to be my last season here at the 'The View,'" McCain said at the top of Thursday's episode. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends. COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way, at least for me, the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Those changes included a move from NYC, where the show films, to Washington D.C.

"When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, I found out I was pregnant," Meghan continued. "I left the city very quickly ... I came to the D.C. area ... and we have this incredible life here. We're surrounded by this incredible support unit. And as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, I have a really wonderful life here."