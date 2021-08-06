RHOSLC Star Mary Crosby Charged With Unlawfully Providing Shelter to Runaway, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor

Instagram

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Crosby was ordered to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on August 12 after pleading not guilty to unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to E!.

Few details of the alleged incident have been released, although court documents claim it happened on April 8, 2021.

"Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon," Crosby's rep told the outlet. Mary reportedly has not hired a lawyer as of yet.

The news comes as Mary's arch nemesis from the Bravo reality show, Jen Shah, faces her own legal troubles.

Back in March, Jen and one of her eight assistants, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges against Jen and Stuart were filed after investigators claimed a nine-year scheme involved the pair allegedly selling "services purporting to make the management of victims' businesses more efficient or profitable." Their alleged efforts were described as defrauding "hundreds of victims," whom they sold off to other telemarketing companies as "leads."

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," said Peter C. Fitzhugh of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations in a statement.