Lisa Vanderpump to Become Grandparent as Daughter Pandora Reveals Pregnancy

Getty

Pandora shared the news by showing off her growing bump on the pink carpet for World Dog Day in West Hollywood.

Lisa Vanderpump is poised to become a grandmother for the first time, but don't call her "grandma!"

The "Vanderpump Rules" star's 35-year-old daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo made the announcement in conjunction with an appearance at the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood as part of her role as President of Marketing and Events for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

While the event may be all about the dogs. all eyes were on Pandora's baby bump. Pandora shared her big news with The Daily Mail from the carpet, saying that she and husband Jason Sabo "are beyond thrilled."

"It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone," she continued. "'We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives."

"Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason," said Lisa, referring to her husband Ken Todd. "It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep."

One secret the couple plans to keep is the sex of the baby, which they say is due over the winter. But even if we'll all have to wait to find that out, Lisa was more than ready with her grandparent nickname picked out.

"We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky," she said, a nod to her favorite color.

The family was thrilled to convene at West Hollywood Park on Saturday for an event to celebrate the 5th Annual World Dog Day, and raise money for the family's non-profit dog rescue organization.

Since 2016, Pandora has led The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's in their various initiatives, including offering veterinary care, medication, training and even food, as well as international rescue efforts in nations like China and Venezuela.