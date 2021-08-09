The Rock Proclaims He's the Opposite of a 'Not Washing Themselves' Celeb, Responds to 'Weird' Criticism

Everett Collection

He wasn't the only star spilling on his bathing habits ... after a trio of other celebs shocked the Internet with the lack of their own.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is adamant he's not a "stinky" star, following bathing revelations from a few of his Hollywood peers.

Over the past month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell and even Jake Gyllenhaal all made headlines for disclosing how little they bathe themselves or their children, leaving many fans wondering what the hell was in the water in Hollywood.

As the stories continued to pile up, some also asked which other stars could possibly be in the no-shower club, with one writer tagging Johnson and proclaiming he couldn't "possibly be one of those stinky ones" and adding that "we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise."

Johnson saw the tweet and chimed in, confirming her suspicions.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," he said, before breaking down his routine. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

When actor/comedian Gianmarco Soresi retweeted Johnson's post and said, "This is…weirder than not showering?", The Rock himself responded in the replies. "Nothing weird about this, my friend," he wrote, "I workout twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand."

Soresi defended himself by joking, "I was mostly referring to the cold part, fellow UMiami alum. You came to our production of Hello Dolly when I was a sophomore and I had to take a cold shower after that, too."

"My fellow Cane alum! Hell why didn’t you say that lol," Johnson exclaimed in the replies. "I absolutely LOVED your Hello Dolly production. I always tell people it was one of the best theater productions I've ever experienced. Our small venue made it so intimate which gave the performances that power and mana!"

Johnson wasn't the only star who decided to come out with their pro-bathing rituals as anti-bathers continued to make headlines. Over the weekend, Jodie Turner tweeted, "before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe" -- while June Diane Raphael added, "I bathe myself and my children every day."

Singer Richard Marx also tweeted, "Going on record here that I bathe every goddamned day," while an old video of Chris Evans proclaiming, "I shower all the time, I'm a very clean person" also started to go viral as the conversation continued.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal said, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times" -- adding, "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Dax Shepard opened up about his family's lax stance on bathing last month, telling "Armchair Expert" guests Ashton and Mila that he'd been trying to convince his co-host Monica Padman she doesn't need to scrub her entire body with soap each day.

Instead, he subscribes to the notion that one need only focus on "soles and holes." It's a common belief held by many that overbathing can reduce the body's natural oils and prove ultimately detrimental to overall health.

Mila agreed with the sentiment, saying she'd always taken a more lax approach to showering because she grew up largely without hot water, so it's not like it was a lovely and relaxing experience for her.

As for Ashton, he said that he pretty much only washes his "armpits and crotch" on the daily and that is literally it. Now that their kids Wyatt and Dimitri (six and four, respectively) are growing up, they do get bathed, but still not anywhere close to daily. "If you can see dirt on them," says Ashton, "Clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Shepard and Bell shared a bit more during an appearance on "The View" shortly after -- with Bell admitting they often "forget" to bathe their daughters. "We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed as, like, the routine," Shepard explained. But that was when the kids were younger and had to be put to bed. As they got older, things shifted. They share six-year-old Delta and eight-year-old Lincoln.

"Somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'" he continued.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink," she explained. "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

"There's a red flag. Because honestly, it's just bacteria," she added. "And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.'"