Chet Hanks, Whose Parents Had Covid, Goes on Anti-Vax Instagram Rant

Instagram

"Y'ain’t sticking me with that motherf---ing needle!"

Chet Hanks -- the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two of the first stars to disclose they actually had the coronavirus -- went on an anti-vax rant Monday on Instagram.

For a second there, it seemed like Chet was actually doing the responsible thing by urging his half millions followers to get the Covid-19 vaccination ... until this video took a turn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Hey guys, so just checking in. I've been kind of on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten Covid and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine," he began.

"I think everybody should. I think it's really important we all do this as citizens, as Americans, we have to look out for each other and get this s--- under control," he continued. "I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing ..."

With that, his demeanor then changed, as he began yelling into the camera his true feelings.

"Psych! Bitch! If it ain't broke, don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf---ing needle!" he exclaimed. "It's the motherf---ing flu. Get over it, okay?!"

"If you're sick, stay inside. Why we working around y'all?" he added. "If you're in danger, stay your ass inside, I'm tired of wearing a motherf---ing mask!"

In his Stories, he also said he lied to a Barnes & Noble employee about being vaccinated after his mask started slipping. He then shared another Story reading, in all caps, "The vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights yeah I said it!!!!! Be as mad as you want IDGAF!!!!"

Hanks' comments were flooded with messages from his followers reminding him that his own parents battled the virus. Both Tom and Rita have been open supporters of getting vaccinated as well.

Others, like "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Gia Gunn -- who called Covid a "hoax," before apologizing for her comments and ultimately catching it herself in July -- praised Hanks' stance.

"I was very tired, I was extremely achy, uncomfortable didn't want to be touched," Wilson said of her experience with Covid. "Chills like I've never had before. Looking back I also realized that I was losing my taste and smell. I didn't realize it at the time."

Wilson said her fever reached "close to 102 about day nine."

While Wilson said Hanks had milder symptoms -- including a lower grade fever and didn't lose his sense of taste or smell -- it still took them the same amount of time to recover from the virus.

The couple were two of the first celebrities to reveal they had tested positive for COVID-19. Wilson and Hanks announced their diagnosis last year while the two were in Australia, where Hanks was filming Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic at the time.