16 And Pregnant Star Lori Wickelhaus Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

Campbell County Detention Center

She starred in the second season of the MTV reality show.

"16 And Pregnant" star Lori Wickelhaus has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for child pornography.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged in Kentucky on 20 counts last year, for possession of media showing a minor in a sexual performance.

She was released at the time on $10k bond, and deactivated all of her social media.

In September, she pled not guilty to all 20 counts; but according to The Sun, she switched her plea to guilty in May of this year. As part of the plea deal, she must now undergo mental health counseling.

She has been in custody without bond since June 30, after being arrested for contempt of court.

The original warrant for her arrest was first issued on August 13 of last year; investigators received a tip-off from the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that an "unknown subject uploaded images that depict child pornography to a dropbox account."

Officers obtained a warrant, confiscated and searched her iPhone and laptop, where they found the illegal pornography.

Wickelhaus starred in the second season of the MTV reality show, in which the then-17-year-old became pregnant with her ex-boyfriend. The episode focused on the differing opinions of her family and friends as she decided whether or not to put the child up for adoption — which she ultimately does.

Baby Aidan was born on December 16, 2009; the episode claimed she continued to see him and his adoptive family.