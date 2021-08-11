Blue Ivy, Twins Sir and Rumi Carter Steal Spotlight In Beyonce's New Ivy Park Ad

YouTube

Knowles brought all her kids to the rodeo for this one.

Beyonce's new ad for her Ivy Park Rodeo Kids line was a family affair.

In the spot that dropped on Wednesday, Knowles is joined by her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, as well as 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

While Blue matches her mom in a purple sweatshirt and cow-print leggings, the twins are seen rocking all-blue outfits throughout the 30 second spot.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar about the new rodeo-themed line -- available for adults and children -- she said the collection was "a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history."

"I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs," she explained.

"One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture."

"We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo," she added. "We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide."

Of the kids' collection, she said she loves to coordinate with her own children on family vacations.

"My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match," she added. "So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."