No, Friends Costars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston Are Not Dating

Getty

While we couldn't be more excited about the rumor, his rep swears it's just that -- a rumor.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but Ross and Rachel are still on a permanent break.

Though it was reported this week that "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had been "growing close again" following the recent reunion special for HBO Max, their reps have spoken out against the gossip.

An unnamed source told Closer magazine that the two have continued to text since filming and have "been spending time together" at Aniston's home in Los Angeles and at a vineyard in Santa Barbara -- "where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

As Twitter went into a frenzy over the rumor, loving the idea that Ross and Rachel could be a thing in real life, a rep for Schwimmer told HuffPost UK any reports of a romance were "not true." Aniston has yet to comment on the story. Aniston's rep, said HuffPo, also denied the rumors.

During the recent HBO Max "Friends" reunion, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they were romantically interested in each other in real life while playing on-screen lovers. While they were both "crushing" on each other, they swore they "never crossed that boundary" and made it physical.

After the revelation, Aniston appeared on Howard Stern, who asked why she didn't "bang" Schwimmer at the time.

"He was lovely, David was great," she said of her costar. "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

She then said both Courteney and Lisa could "vouch for" her, as Cox said everything Aniston was saying was true.