Vinny Fears Angelina's Birthday Speech for JWoww Could Spark 'Another Year of Drama' (Exclusive)

"This is going to be a disaster."

Angelina Pivarnick's wedding speech drama comes full circle this week on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," as she's tasked with giving a speech during a talent show for Jenni "JWoww" Farley's birthday bash.

After JWoww, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese bombed big time at Angelina's wedding with a toast that majorly ticked off the bride and groom, it was only fitting Pivarnick took the mic for Jenni's own special day. But finding that sweet spot between hilarious and downright offensive proved difficult for Angelina.

"One one side of me, I'm like, this could start some drama between Jenni and I," Angelina says in this sneak peek at tonight's episode. "On the other side of things, I'm like, f--- it, this girl gave me a terrible speech at my wedding."

The only thing she knows for sure: "I don't want to go up there and totally f---ing bomb like they did."

With her husband Chris Larangeira no help with her speechwriting, Angelina turns to Vinny Guadagnino for assistance. Though Vin clearly feels steamrolled into helping, he offers his services if she promises to "go away" after.

His first advice is to start with a joke, something with which Angelina struggles. Her first attempt at comedy at Jenni's expense: "We all know you found your f---ing man at a f---ing flea market." A bit harsh, no?

"Angelina is not really eloquent or smooth with it. And then you have to also say funny stuff, so she's f---ed," Vinny says in a confessional. "I don't want it to bomb so bad it causes another year of drama."

As she keeps trying to workshop a rebuttal to their "You are the dump to our islands" crack, Vinny knows they're in trouble and says, "This is going to be a disaster."